HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was hurt after an ambulance fire in Hialeah that spread to two other vehicles, officials said.

Hialeah Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in a parking lot near West 12th Avenue and 49th Street, in front of a BankUnited branch, Thursday afternoon.

Cellphone video shared by Only in Dade showed the emergency video engulfed in flames and dark smoke billowing into the air.

Despite the fire spreading to two other vehicles, crews were able to quickly knock down the flames.

Officials said the victim suffered a minor burn to his arm. He was treated at the scene and did not need to be taken to the hospital.

