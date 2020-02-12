1 hurt after flames break out in SW Miami-Dade apartment

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews transported one person to the hospital after a fire erupted inside an apartment in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of South Dixie Highway and Naranja Lakes Boulevard, just before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the flames broke out in the kitchen of a fourth floor unit.

One person was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross was requested to provide temporary housing assistance to the families affected.

