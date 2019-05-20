1 hurt after fire erupts inside Miami duplex

MIAMI (WSVN) - At least one person is hurt after a fire erupted inside a Miami duplex.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northwest Sixth Avenue and 73rd Street at around 3 a.m., Monday.

7News cameras captured smoke billowing from inside the duplex as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

“When we arrived, they had flames showing out of the structure, heavy smoke,” a Miami Fire Rescue spokesperson said. “They went ahead, they made entry, extinguished the fire.”

A man could also be seen being treated with an oxygen mask around his face.

He was put in the back of an ambulance and taken to an area hospital.

“The individual attempted to put the fire out himself initially,” the spokesperson continued. “We advise you not to do that. Always get yourself, your family, your animals out of the house and wait for fire rescue.”

Officials said everybody managed to make it out with serious injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

