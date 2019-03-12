1 hurt after car slams into home in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a car crashed into a Northeast Miami-Dade home.

7News spoke with the homeowner who said he woke up to the startling scene along Northeast 113th Terrace and 12th Avenue, just before 4 a.m., Tuesday.

“I know maybe something happened around the neighborhood,” the homeowner said. “When I get to living room, I see the red lights and I opened the door. I see the car almost inside the house.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and transported the driver to the hospital.

The vehicle has since been towed from the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

