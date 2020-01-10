1 hurt after car gets pinned under tractor-trailer in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a man to the hospital after their car became pinned under a tractor-trailer following a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Northwest 41st Street and 22nd Avenue at around 2:30 a.m., Friday.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extricate the car’s driver.

“We had a little access issue initially,” said MDFR Captain Kevin Attai. “We were able to get access from the passenger side and remove him from the vehicle.”

MDFR rushed the man to an area hospital in serious condition.

Miami-Dade Police is investigating the possibility that another vehicle struck the vehicle that was pinned under the tractor-trailer.

