1 hurt after car crashes into SW Miami-Dade bakery

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to clean up debris left behind after a car plowed into a bakery in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and first responders arrived at the Party Cake Bakery & Cafe along Southwest 102nd Avenue and 56th Street, just after 12:30 p.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where broken glass could be seen all over the floor, as well as a vehicle with a shattered windshield and front-end damage.

The car sat atop a tow truck that was getting ready to remove it from the scene.

Officials said one person was transported to an area hospital for observation.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

