1 hurt after armed robbery in Hialeah, shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an armed robbery in a Hialeah neighborhood that led to a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade, leaving one person hurt.

7News cameras captured a large and very active scene in the area of Northwest 35th Avenue and 36th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, just after 10:30 p.m., Saturday.

Hialeah Police and Miami-Dade Police vehicles were seen parked near the scene.

Officers have blocked off a large area that includes apartment buildings, a body shop, stores and a restaurant. Drivers were seen turning around and seeking another route.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, but said one person has been injured.

No officers have been hurt.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.