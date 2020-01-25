1 hurt, 4 detained after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a City of Miami neighborhood, leaving one person injured and leading police to take four people into custody, officials said.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest Fifth Avenue and 19th Street, Saturday afternoon.

Responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police set up a perimeter nearby in order to find three armed men who, investigators said, bailed out of a car being followed by officers.

Area residents said no one could go in or out.

“I waited to go inside my house. I wanted to go see my baby, so I’m just working now, and nobody can go inside,” sad witness Nicole Saida, “Supermarket closed, everybody’s afraid, scared.”

Investigators said officers later detained four people, but neither they nor the victim are cooperating in the investigation.

