OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in the city of Opa-Locka.

The Opa-locka Police Department was dispatched to an apartment complex at 13875th NW 22nd Avenue at around 4 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, one adult male was located in the apartment, having been shot. The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, Ryder Trauma Center, bearing serious injuries.

As of now, both the perpetrator and potential causes leading up to the incident are unknown.

OLPD detectives have responded to the scene and are currently gathering information.

