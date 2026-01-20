NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person the hospital with nasty burns after a fire broke out at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7News cameras were rolling in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and 75th Street, where several Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a house fire, at around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

Officials believe it started after a propane tank caught on fire.

The intensity of the flames was so intense, one person suffered burns. Paramedics transported that individual to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known.

Authorities were seen speaking with the residents who were home at the time of the fire.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

