NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital following a fire at a storage facility in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 77th Avenue and 50th Street, at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews were able to knock down the flames.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital with burns. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

