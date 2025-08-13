NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is hospitalized and traffic is stalled following a southbound accident on the Turnpike Extension near Okeechobee Road possibly involving multiple vehicles with one vehicle on fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the collision, putting out the fire and transporting one person to a local hospital. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

Road rangers are on scene and are working to remove the vehicles involved to restore traffic flow in the area.

Lanes are just reponing but all were blocked, creating a three-mile gridlock on the highway.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Speeder alternates like Krome Avenue, US-27, and the Palmetto are available.

