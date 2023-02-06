MIAMI (WSVN) - Police gathered in a Miami area to investigate calls of a shooting, Monday.

According to officials, around 5 a.m., Miami Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of numerous rounds fired in the area of West Flagler Street near Ninth Avenue in Little Havana.

When police arrived a man in his mid-20s was found shot. Fire rescue crews transported the mand to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

7News captured video of authorities canvassing the area and Crime Scene Investigation vans entering the scene.

Authorities have interviewed a person at the scene as well.

As a result of this incident, police closed down the streets on West Flagler Street between Southwest Ninth and 11th avenues as they continue their investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.