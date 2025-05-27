FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A large police presence was seen in Florida City after an apparent shooting sent at least one person to the hospital.

Officials were seen combing the area of 528 Northwest 10th Street following an apparent shooting that reportedly took place overnight.

7News spoke with a concerned resident after the gunshots rang out.

“I woke up from the police’s red and blue lights, and it’s scary[…]I saw at least like 10 cop cars all around and it was a lot of commotion,” said a woman. “I pray for the victim—and it’s scary—but I pray peace in our neighborhood.”

One man was transported by air to Jackson Memorial Hospital South Trauma Center, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, as well as the victim’s identity and condition, are currently unknown.

