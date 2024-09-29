MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash in Miami-Dade left one person hospitalized this morning.

A vehicle was seen laying on its side in an embankment near Krome Avenue and Southwest 56th Street.

Miami-Dade fire fighters worked to get a victim out of the mangled car, having to use the jaws of life to get them out before they were airlifted to Kendall Trauma Center.

As of now, there is no word on their condition.

