MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to reports of a duplex fire near Northwest 11th Court and Northwest 12th Avenue, Thursday morning.

Video from the scene showed flames shooting through the roof.

Authorities are treating the incident as arson.

The fire was under control within five minutes.

Paramedics rushed an adult male to Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition suffering from burns to the torso and arms.

A family of four, including a baby from the adjacent unit, is being displaced; they are OK. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist them.

As a result of the scene, traffic on Interstate 95 at the State Road 112 exit was closed off to traffic.

Police said in a tweet to “please avoid the area along Northwest 11 Court to 12 Avenue between Northwest 40th St to 41st Street in reference to an ongoing arson investigation with @CityofMiamiFire.”

Drivers were still able to take Northwest 10th, 17th, or 22nd avenues as an alternate route.

The Miami Fire Investigation Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire along with the Miami Police Department.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.