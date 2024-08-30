SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the suspects involved in an armed ambush outside of a tattoo shop in Southwest Miami-Dade that left one employee hurt and hospitalized.

According to Miami-Dade Police, two employees of the Eazy Street Tattoos shop, located near the 13000 block of Southwest 56th street, were taking a break in the back of the tattoo parlor when suddenly two men drove up with their guns drawn and demanded they hand over their valuables.

“Responding to a shooting. It seems a person was shot at the tattoo shop,” is heard over the Broadcastify.

One of the employees tried to run away, but that’s when one of the suspects shot him.

“The subjects took the victim’s property and fled the scene in a vehicle in an unknown direction,” said Andre Martin, with the Miami-Dade Police.

A bystander rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where police say the victim is in critical, but stable condition.

“This could’ve been a very tragic incident. It could’ve turned out a lot worse than it did. Obviously, the shopping center at 8 p.m. at night has multiple people, some families frequenting these businesses, so we are just glad that no one was killed in this incident,” said Martin.

Police are still investigating whether the suspects knew the two victims, but they say they have strong leads.

“So detectives are working with a lot of evidence and information on the scene, which is a good thing. We have witnesses that are being interviewed by our detectives and you can imagine, a modern day shopping center has a plethora of technology that can assist us in the situation,” said Martin.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

