MIAMI (WSVN) - A police investigation into a home that caught on fire is far from over.

The City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to reports of a duplex fire near Northwest 11th Court and Northwest 12th Avenue, Thursday morning.

Video from the scene showed flames shooting through the roof.

Miami Police are treating the incident as arson.

The fire was under control within five minutes.

Paramedics rushed an adult male to Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition, suffering from burns to the torso and arms.

A family of four, including a baby from the adjacent unit, are now displaced, but are OK. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

Emma Caseres, who lives in the other unit of the duplex, said she noticed the fire only when her apartment started to fill with thick black smoke.

She also said she didn’t know what was going on, and that she only thought of her 2-month-old baby and getting him out.

Her husband Luis told 7News that they’ve cut the electricity for now, and the apartment has smoke damage.

7Skyforce hovered over the area as crews closed 12th Avenue for several hours.

The road was reopened, and the fire was put out.

But this family isn’t sure what they’ll do next as they gathered some things to stay somewhere else temporarily.

Caseres said that the thought of starting over is sad.

The Miami Fire Investigation Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire along with MPD.

