NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was hospitalized after two vehicles collided in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, located near railroad tracks at Northwest 125th Street and Northwest 32nd Avenue, Monday afternoon.

According to officials, upon arrival, fire crews found a train signal device that had been hit by a vehicle as a result of the collision. A train was not actually involved in this incident.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a blue car was seen damaged in the crash.

Fire Rescue crews put out a small fire that broke out at the scene.

The victim was extricated from their vehicle and was transported to Ryder Trauma at Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma patient.

No other injuries were reported.

Due to the crash, traffic at 32nd Avenue has been closed off as officials continue their investigation.

