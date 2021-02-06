1 hospitalized after van slams into NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after, officials said, a van slammed into a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash on Northwest 143rd Street and 10th Avenue, just before 5 a.m., Saturday.

The house sustained some structural damage.

A man was sleeping in the home at the time of the crash, but it remains unclear whether it was him or the driver of the van who was transported.

Officials said the patient was taken to Jackson North Medical Center. The victim’s condition is unknown.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.

