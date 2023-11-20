HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after a fire broke out inside of a trailer in Homestead.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze behind a home along the 100 block of Northwest, 14th Street, just before 9:15 a.m., Sunday.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames, but the small trailer sustained extensive damage.

Officials said the injured victim was transported to a nearby trauma center for care. The patient’s condition is unknown.

