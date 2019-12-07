1 hospitalized after taxi driver hits pedestrian in South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after, police said, they were struck by a taxi cab in South Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, the crash took place near 10th Street and Alton Road just after 10 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the driver remained at the scene.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Officials said their preliminary investigation revealed the driver may not have been at fault.

The roadways were closed but have since reopened, as police continue to investigate.

