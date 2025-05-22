SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed a person in the hospital for smoke inhalation after fire tore through a home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area near Southwest 75th Street and 50th Court in Southwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday night.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire.

The victim’s condition remains unknown.

An investigation is underway into what started the fire.

