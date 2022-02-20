CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after an SUV slammed into a home in Cutler Bay.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 99th Court and 214th Street, Saturday morning.

7News cameras captured a large hole in a wall of the home.

Paramedics transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center as a trauma alert. Their condition is unknown.

Officials have declared to structure to the unsafe.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.