MIAMI (WSVN) - A dangerous drive in Miami sent one person to the hospital.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along U.S. 1 near Southwest 17th Avenue, at around 6:30 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the driver of an SUV lost control and slammed into a support column of the Metrorail.

Paramedics transported the injured victim to Mercy Hospital in stable condition.

It remains unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

