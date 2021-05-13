1 hospitalized after SUV hits car, slams into SW Miami-Dade restaurant

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a passenger to the hospital after, authorities said, an SUV struck a car and careened into a restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the chain-reaction crash took place along U.S. 1, near Southwest 90th Street, just before 12:40 p.m., Thursday.

Surveillance video captured the moment a Mercedes-Benz SUV that was pulling out of a parking lot hit a Toyota sedan that was traveling on the highway.

The SUV kept going, went over the median and back over, crossed several traffic lanes and hit Diced restaurant.

Paramedics transported a passenger inside the SUV to Jackson South Medical Center in unknown condition.

No one inside the restaurant was hurt.

Authorities are attempting to determine who was at fault.

