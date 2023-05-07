NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital following a shooting on the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the westbound lanes near Northwest 57th Avenue, at around 8:55 p.m., Saturday.

Responding troopers arrived to find a black pickup truck with a bullet hole in the rear window.

Investigators said the driver of the truck, the sole occupant, was shot in the right shoulder area.

The patient was transported to Ryder Trauma Center by ground and later airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Troopers said the shooting could have started because of road rage.

Detectives did not provide details about a possible subject and did not specify whether they are looking for a shooter.

Troopers shut down multiple lanes while they investigated. They have since reopened to traffic.

The pickup truck that was involved was later towed from the scene.

