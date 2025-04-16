NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was taken to the hospital following reports of a shooting in North Miami.

The shooting happened at around 11:00 a.m., Wednesday in the area of Northeast 123rd Street and West Dixie Highway, steps away from Mia Casa, a sheltered housing.

Officers responded to the scene and found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

At the scene, 7News cameras captured North Miami Crime Scene investigators picking up and going through the victim’s supposed belongings, including a bookbag, sandals, and a jacket.

It is unclear whether the victim was a resident of the shelter or if he was just in the area.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

