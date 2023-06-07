NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was hospitalized after a gunman shot him behind a Northwest Miami-Dade business.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Miami-Dade Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Northwest 27th Avenue, near 96th Street, after a shooter opened fire on a person.

As officers canvassed the neighborhood, a man arrived at Jackson Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. Doctors determined he was in stable condition.

Police investigations revealed that the gunshot victim was behind a building when he was injured. The shooter, police said, fled the scene in an unknown direction.

A good Samaritan that passed by the location drove the man to the hospital.

Officials have not identified the shooter, but continue to investigate the incident.

