MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has been hospitalized after being shot in Miami.

Miami Police arrived at the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue and 51st Street, Monday afternoon.

The victim who was shot drove themselves to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police said the victim was alert when they spoke to them at the hospital.

According to police, one vehicle began shooting at another vehicle, which caused the victim to be struck.

One other person was also in the vehicle with the victim but they were not hit.

An investigation is now underway on what led up to the shooting.

