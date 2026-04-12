MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - 1 person has been hospitalized after a shooting took place in Miami Gardens.

First responders arrived late Saturday night to reports of a shooting near a Checkers restaurant near Northwest 27th Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive.

“It was a good night until I saw this. It’s scary, we got to do better,” said a witness.

Cameras captured one person being airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Miami Gardens Police blocked off the restaurant and a nearby gas station with crime scene tape as they searched for clues.

7News has reached out to Miami Gardens Police for more information.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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