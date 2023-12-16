SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was taken to the hospital after, police said, shots rang out at an apartment complex in Sweetwater.

Sweetwater Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at the 7 West Apartment Homes along the 11200 block of Northwest Seventh Street, late Friday afternoon.

Neighbors heard police arriving at the scene at around 5:45 p.m.

7News cameras captured an active scene, as part of the complex was cordoned off with crime scene tape and detectives were seen talking to people at the complex.

Investigators confirmed the victim was taken to an area hospital where they are listed in stable condition, but have not disclosed the victim’s age or gender.

Officers blocked off Northwest Seventh Street near the complex, but they reopened the roadway at around 7 p.m.

Police have not provided information about a possible shooter or whether there is one in custody, as they continue to investigate.

