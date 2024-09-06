One person was transported to the hospital following a rollover crash on the Palmetto Expressway.

Fire rescue crews arrived at the scene, eastbound on the Palmetto Expressway, near the 17th Street area, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where a vehicle left the roadway and ended in a grass area.

According to reports, four people were trapped in the car.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes had been closed as a rescue helicopter airlifted the patient.

The eastbound lanes of the highway remain closed. The westbound lanes are experiencing heavy traffic delays as a result of the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.