AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A person is in the hospital after road rage triggered a shooting on Interstate 95 in Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, crews were dispatched to a reported shooting in the northbound entrance ramps of I-95 near Ives Dairy Road just before 6:30 p.m., Thursday.

Upon arrival, FHP troopers administered first aid on the driver of a Porsche who was reportedly shot in the right arm until Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived.

The victim was then transported to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital for medical treatment. Their exact condition is unknown.

Officials believe the subject involved in the road rage shooting may have been driving a black Chevrolet.

A be on the look out alert has been issued for the suspect’s vehicle.

7News cameras captured investigators combing the onramp for potential evidence.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

