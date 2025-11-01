MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed a man to the hospital after, officials say, a road rage incident led to gunfire.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest 84th Avenue and 64th Street in Medley on Friday evening.

Deputies say they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound after he made his way to Baptist Health Urgent Care in Doral.

7News cameras captured a white SUV with blood stains and surrounded by crime tape and police officers. Another video shows the victim sitting up while holding a rag to his face.

A second white SUV that is involved in the incident was also wrapped with crime tape.

Fire Rescue transported him to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Southwest Miami-Dade in stable condition.

With the help of the Doral Police Department, deputies say a subject was found and taken into custody.

Detectives blocked the road where the incident took place and placed evidence markers on the ground as they investigated.

An investigation is underway into what led up to the road rage and subsequent shooting.

