HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was seen at a Hialeah UPS facility as the authorities investigated a reported shooting that left a man hospitalized.

Hialeah Police units responded to the facility located at 6001 East 8th Avenue at 3:20a.m. Thursday in reference to a reported shooting.

At the scene, official said they found a man hiding while suffering from a gunshot wound. He was assessed by paramedics at the scene and transported to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center for further treatment.

The extent of his injuries and current condition remains unknown.

At the same time, officials said, they were able to locate and detain individuals that were attempting to flee the scene near East 56th Street and East 8th Avenue.

7Droneforce hovered over the scene, where police were seen detaining people close to the initial scene, which had a black vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

Investigators also focused their attention on red minivan that was stopped outside of the fence of the sorting facility, where it appears another person was detained.

7News spoke with a witness who said they came to location after their friend called, saying in part, that someone is trying to fight them.

”Get here. Somebody is trying to jump me. I need help’ So I came here to try to figure out what’s going on and he’s in handcuffs. Some other guy told me that somebody shot somebody. My friend was behind this [police] car, but he didn’t shoot anybody so they let just him go,” he said.

Several other people were also detained, but the exact count of how many people were detained remains unknown.

During the investigation, officers were seen standing at the rear of a white sedan and unloading a gun and putting the magazine on top of the trunk.

The scene has since been cleared. The roadways in the area were not impacted by this investigation.

As for the detainees, it’s unclear if anyone was arrested and will be charged in connection to the apparent shooting.

Hialeah Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

