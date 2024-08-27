NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a reported hit-and-run accident that sent one person to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and North Miami Police units were dispatched to a reported hit-and-run in the area of Northeast Sixth Avenue and 138th Street in North Miami just before 8:30 p.m., Monday

Officials say a victim was taken to the hospital but no word on their condition.

The vehicle description for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run at this time is unknown.

