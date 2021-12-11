MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after what police described as a possible shooting at a South Beach apartment.

Miami Beach Police units responded to the scene at 800 Washington Ave. at around 6:50 a.m., Saturday.

Responding officers located the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Police have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

