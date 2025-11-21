NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was hospitalized after a police chase came to a crashing stop in front of a home resulting in two men being detained in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began when deputies spotted a a U-Haul truck that had previously been used in burglaries in Fort Lauderdale.

When deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver took off.

The truck later slammed into the fence of a home on Northwest 25th Avenue and 104th Street shortly after 1 p.m., Friday.

The homeowner was outside at the time and injured in the crash.

He was seen with bandages on his head being taken into the hospital. Officials say he suffered minor injuries.

Back at the scene of the crash, authorities say two men were inside of the U-Haul and attempted to escape.

Both men were quickly taken into custody.

Video shows deputies placing one of the men into the back of a police cruiser.

Neighbors who witnessed the crash told 7News in Spanish it sounded like a bomb went off.

“As I was coming out of the house, I heard an explosion,” said Gil.

“I was standing outside when this car with two patrol cars behind him and went into the fence,” said Eduardo de La Flor.

Detectives for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said they will be taking over the investigation.

