1 hospitalized after police-involved shooting in North Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been taken to the hospital following a police-involved shooting in North Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the incident took place in the area of Northwest 171st Street and North Miami Avenue, near Jackson North Medical Center.

7News cameras captured an active scene, with several MDPD cruisers, SWAT teams and a mobile command unit.

Investigators said the shooting is related to a special response team call received just after 2:30 p.m., Tuesday.

As of 10 p.m., the subject who was shot is listed in critical condition.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.