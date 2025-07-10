AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A person has been rushed to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Aventura.

Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the incident at the 19000 block of Biscayne Blvd on Thursday afternoon.

Details of the circumstances of the shooting remain limited.

#AventuraPolice OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING – ACTIVE SCENE

At this time, we are confirming an Officer Involved Shooting. The scene remains active and has been secured. Please avoid the area and allow emergency personnel to conduct their work safely.

Our Officer is not injured, but… pic.twitter.com/C3kCrczg2r — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) July 10, 2025

Officials said an Aventura Police officer is being checked out by medical staff, but is not injured.

The area around the incident is closed for regular traffic as an investigation remains underway.

