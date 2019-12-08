1 hospitalized after NW Miami-Dade wreck leaves driver trapped underneath tanker truck

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a pickup truck was taken to the hospital after he was involved in a crash with a tanker truck in Northwest Miami-Dade that left him trapped underneath the larger vehicle.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene off of Northwest 32nd Avenue and 79th Street, just before 4:30 a.m., Sunday.

“We had one patient that was in the pickup truck that was trapped underneath the trailer portion of the semi-truck,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Firefighter Rogelio Vanvamas.

When first responders arrived, they found the pickup truck pinned underneath the semi and the driver unable to exit.

“Our units arrived and immediately began working on freeing the patient from underneath the truck,” said Vanvamas.

But firefighters were able to extricate the driver alive, thanks to tactical equipment used for situations just like this one.

“I think the citizens of Miami-Dade County are very lucky that we have these resources for them at a moment’s notice,” said Vanvamas.

7News cameras captured the moment crews were able to pull the driver out of the pickup truck.

Paramedics transported him to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Officials said the tanker truck was carrying hazardous material: liquid nitrogen. Hazmat crews were spotted at the scene stopping the leak.

The cause of the crash, including who, if anyone, was at fault remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.