1 hospitalized after North Miami Beach home erupts in flames

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished an overnight blaze that erupted inside a North Miami Beach home and left one person hurt.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northeast 16th Avenue and 158th Street, just before 3 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said a couple and their dog managed to make it out of the home safely.

“I thought it might’ve been a cigarette burning, or something burning in my bed. It wasn’t my bed,” said the boyfriend.

The couple said they rented a room out inside the home.

During their swift escape, they found the owner of the home unconscious.

“I walked out of the room, got her and my dog out, made sure they were safe,” the man continued, “ran back in and pulled the owner out as far as I can get him but the smoke kept me from being able to breathe, so I had to run back out.”

“I opened the door and a rush of smoke came in,” the girlfriend added. “Then it was, ‘OK, we gotta get out.'”

The owner was evaluated at the scene and then put in the back of an ambulance with an oxygen mask over his face.

Officials have not yet provided any information on the extent of his injuries.

As of 5:30 a.m., the couple was outside of the home with their dog as they awaited word on the extent of the damage.

The Red Cross arrived at the scene a short time later to provide any assistance the couple might need.

