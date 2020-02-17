1 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on 826 in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after, officials said, they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash along the Palmetto Expressway in West Miami-Dade that prompted authorities to shut down five northbound lanes for hours.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 36th Street, just before 3:45 p.m., Monday.

Officials did not specify how many vehicles were involved.

Paramedics have transported the injured victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Troopers closed one northbound express lane and four northbound lanes while they investigated. They have since reopened to traffic.

