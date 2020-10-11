1 hospitalized after motorcycle, SUV collide on SR 836 in Miami; lane closures near NW 12th Ave.

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after, officials said, a motorcycle and an SUV collided on the Dolphin Expressway in Miami, leading authorities to shut down the highway.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash along the westbound lanes, near Northwest 12th Avenue, just before 9:15 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said the impact caused the SUV to catch fire. Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

Paramedics have transported the injured patient to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

No other injuries have been reported.

Authorities shut down all lanes near Northwest 12th Avenue, as they continue to investigate. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

