NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed a person to the hospital after they suffered a medical emergency in North Bay Village.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area off Kennedy Causeway just after noon on Thursday.

Due to the location, crews launched a stokes basket evolution, which uses a ladder truck and specialized basket to lower the patient to the ground.

The person was then rushed to the hospital. Their condition is unclear.

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