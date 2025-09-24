SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews were able to get the upper hand on a kitchen fire that sparked at a Southwest Miami-Dade home, sending a person to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the home in the area of Southwest 32nd Street and 91st Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, firefighters quickly located the fire in the kitchen and swiftly put the flames under control.

7News cameras captured firefighters in the backyard and a person on a stretcher.

Two people were checked out on scene and one of them was transported to a local hospital.

Fire crews are now monitoring for hot spots.

