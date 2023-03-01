CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty officer was in a restaurant when a gun unintentionally went off in Coral Gables, Tuesday night. Police are now investigating to find out what led up to the incident.

The shot went off around 8:45 p.m. at the Sushi Maki located at 2334 Ponce De Leon Blvd. before it hit someone, officials said.

On Wednesday morning, officers blocked off the surrounding areas as they continued to investigate.

According to police, it is unknown whether the gun that went off belonged to the off-duty officer or someone else but they can confirm that one person was transported to the hospital.

“We responded to a call of an accidental discharge of a firearm, inside Sushi Maki and our officers responded,” said Sargeant Alex Escobar with the Coral Gables Police Department. “All I can tell you is it involves an off-duty officer. I don’t know which agency it is at this time and one of them or someone was transported to the hospital.”

Several people were inside the restaurant when the incident happened.

7News has reached out to the police for more details.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

