FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after a gun accidentally went off in a Miami Gardens home.

The incident took place near Northwest 203rd Street and 36th Court, Thursday afternoon.

First responders took the victim out of the home on a stretcher and transported him to Aventura Hospital for treatment.

