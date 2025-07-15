NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A vacant apartment building erupted in flames in Northwest Miami-Dade, sending one person to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a boarded-up unit near Northwest 66th Street and 24th Court, Monday morning.

Firefighters moved fast to keep the fire from spreading.

Charred walls and scorched siding on the property show just how intense the fire was.

Paramedics transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

